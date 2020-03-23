4,600 people home-quarantined in Punjab’s Majha region

cities

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 21:22 IST

As many as 4,595 people are in home quarantine in Punjab’s Majha region, as on Monday (March 23), according to data provided by the Punjab health department and administrations of Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Pathankot districts.

These people are either those who returned from coronavirus-hit countries — China, Iran, Italy, Korea, France, Germany and Spain — or their relatives and other people who came in contact with them, say officials. They have been told to isolate themselves at their homes for 14 to 28 days, depending upon each individual case.

“As Amritsar has already reported two Covid-19 positive cases, the health department has tightened quarantine restrictions. Those coming from abroad are being kept in quarantine centres for 24 hours and then being told to stay at home for the next 14 to 28 days,” said Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal.

A total of 1,625 people are in home quarantine in Amritsar district. Besides them, 48 tourists have been quarantined in facilities created by the government. Also, the two patients who have contracted the disease are admitted at the isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

“The health department has pasted banners outside houses of those quarantined so that their neighbours can keep a distance from them. Teams of expert doctors are keeping a close watch on quarantined people so that those who develop symptoms are immediately shifted to isolation wards of hospitals,” said Dr Johal.

The highest number of people under government-imposed self-isolation are in Gurdaspur. District magistrate Mohammad Ishfaq said 2,079 such people have been identified and directed to quarantine themselves in their respective houses for 14 days. “As many as 228 executive magistrates have been tasked with keeping a close watch on them. Police are helping in implementing the curfew and not let those in home quarantine roam around in the city,” he said.

“In Tarn Taran, no suspected patient has been isolated in hospital. However, 800 people have been quarantined in their homes,” said Dr Anoop Kumar, civil surgeon. Tarn Taran deputy commissioner Pardeep Kumar said if any person defies the order, strict action is being taken.

Pathankot has 91 such cases. “We are putting stamps on the hands of such people. It mentions the time period for which the person has to remain in home quarantine,” said senior medical officer Dr Bhupinder Singh, adding that the district has not reported any positive case and no one has been kept in the isolation ward of the civil hospital.