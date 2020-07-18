e-paper
4 filmmakers dupe Zirakpur man of ₹60 lakh, booked

4 filmmakers dupe Zirakpur man of ₹60 lakh, booked

Lured by the hefty returns, the complainant along with others invested in the deal only to get cheated later.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The accused are yet to be arrested as they are at large, police said.
The accused are yet to be arrested as they are at large, police said. (Representational photo)
         

The police have booked four persons for duping a Ziarkpur resident of ₹60 lakh by making him invest in films on the pretext of getting huge returns.

In his complaint to the Mohali SSP, Ashok Kumar alleged that the four accused, identified as Prashant Vij, Ranjit Singh, Pankaj Goyal and P S Sinha, who are owners of Zirakpur-based Blue Fox Motion Pictures, asked him to invest in their films on the promise that they would pay him double the amount within a year.

Lured by the returns, Ashok along with others invested close to ₹60 lakh in the deal. However, instead of doubling the money, the four partners fled and wound up their office from Zirakpur, police said.

Based on Ashok’s complaint, a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (Criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the four accused at the Zirakpur police station. No arrests have been made so far as the accused are on the run, police said.

