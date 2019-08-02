4 restaurants, 2 vends fined ₹2 lakh for violating excise rules

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:49 IST

The UT excise and taxation department has imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh each on six restaurants and two liquor vends for violation of different provisions of the Excise Act.

It also cancelled the liquor licence of Paara, lounge bar at Centra Mall, for two months.

Four restaurants, namely Mainland China, Bargain Booze, Purple Frog and Culture, all located in Sector 26, were fined ₹2 lakh each for possessing liquor bottles without the mandatory hologram.

An equal fine was issued on Lumos, a restaurant in Industrial Area, Phase 1, for serving liquor at a private party without licence. Also, the stock register was neither maintained nor authenticated by the excise department.

Horse Shoe Bar Exchange, Industrial Area, Phase 2, was fined ₹2 lakh for not producing the stock register during the inspection. It was also found allowing customers to consume liquor purchased from outside.

Two liquor vends — Ace Liquor, Sector 36, and Mann Brothers, Sector 40 — were fined for possessing liquor bottles without holograms.

Those fined are among the 10 establishments that were issued show-cause notices on July 29. These included six restaurants, five-star hotel JW Marriott, two liquor vends and one departmental store. They were given time till August 2 to respond to notices.

The notices came following inspections at their premises from July 24 to 27.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar Popli, additional commissioner, UT excise and taxation, adjourned the case against JW Marriott, fixing August 6 as the next date of hearing. Marriott was issued a notice for possessing liquor bottles without holograms.

