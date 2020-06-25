e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 4-year-old drowns in pond in a Vasai pond

4-year-old drowns in pond in a Vasai pond

cities Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:14 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A four-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Diwanman, in Vasai (East), on Monday evening. His body was found floating by his mother. There is a small three-feet deep pond in a field, near the boy’s residence. The victim without informing his mother, went to play in the pond and drowned, said a neighbour. When the victim’s mother reached the pond, his body was found floating and the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital. But he was declared dead on arrival, as water had entered his lungs, said an officer. Vasai police have registered a case of accidental death and the post-mortem report is awaited. The victim’s father, Kamlesh works as a driver in the Vasai civic bus service, said police.

top news
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
Pak lands in FATF’s ‘Grey List’ after failing to check flow of money to Jaish, Lashkar
Pak lands in FATF’s ‘Grey List’ after failing to check flow of money to Jaish, Lashkar
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
US says Masood Azhar enjoys ‘state protection’ in Pakistan
US says Masood Azhar enjoys ‘state protection’ in Pakistan
MS Dhoni’s 5 bold decisions which stunned everyone but won India matches
MS Dhoni’s 5 bold decisions which stunned everyone but won India matches
Getting passport to become easier: Watch minister Jaishankar’s announcement
Getting passport to become easier: Watch minister Jaishankar’s announcement
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In