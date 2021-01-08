40-year-old Ludhiana man booked for raping sister’s friend

cities

A resident of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, New Shimlapuri, has been booked for raping his sister’s friend after promising to marry her.

The accused, aged 40, has been booked nearly27 months after the 37-year-old victim filed a complaint with the police commissioner on October 27, 2018.

A resident of Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri, the woman, who is divorced, was introduced to the accused by his sister, who claimed that he was also separated and a suitable match for her.

In 2018, the accused’s father was hospitalised and being taken care of his mother and sister. As the complainant was familiar with the family, she took care of their meals by visiting their house. There, the accused, who was alone at home, established physical relations with her after promising to marry her and also took her pictures.

Later, he refused to marry her and circulated her pictures to tarnish her image. When she threatened him of police action, his family scheduled their marriage for October 10, 2018. However, the family locked their house and disappeared on October 6, 2018, following which the victim filed a police complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Veena Rani said a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged and they were on the accused’s trail.