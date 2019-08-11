e-paper
Sunday, Aug 11, 2019

42-year-old biker dies in an accident in Thane

cities Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:03 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
A 42-year-old biker died after being hit by a speeding tempo at Ghodbunder Road on Friday night. The police have arrested the tempo driver for rash driving.

Rajendra Babaji Jadhav was a resident of Anand nagar.

“Jadhav was going towards Thane on his two-wheeler when a speeding tempo hit him from behind. He fell off his bike and sustained serious injures,” said a police officer from Chitalsar police station. Tempo driver Sheshram Chauhan, 29, was arrested.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 01:03 IST

