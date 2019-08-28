48 consultants appointed by PCMC illegally, allege opposition leaders

pune

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:28 IST

The leaders of the opposition have alleged that the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) appointed 48 consultants to various projects illegally.

In a recent meeting of the standing committee, the civic body approved the appointment of 57 consultants. But according to the leaders of the opposition only nine consultants were mentioned in the agenda of the meeting.

Datta Sane, leader of the opposition in the PCMC, said, “In the last three years, PCMC has appointed consultants to various projects. This is nothing, but tactics used by corporators and civic officers to earn money. Why is the civic body wasting the taxpayer’s money?”

However, refuting all these allegations Rahul Jadhav, PCMC mayor, said, “The procedure related to appointments of consultants has conducted according to the law. We are taking help from respective consultants for the development-related works in the civic body’s limit.”

Recently, the civic body has given permission to appoint consultants to various projects including the construction of the administrative building, road construction in Wakad according to urban street planning, construction of service road (Wakad) near Pune-Mumbai expressway, to construct grade separator at Spine road and for the beautification work in Nigdi zonal area.

