e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 48-year-old biker killed, wife injured in Ludhiana hit-and-run mishap

48-year-old biker killed, wife injured in Ludhiana hit-and-run mishap

Driver of Hyundai Creta speeds off after hitting motorcycle on the Tibba Canal bridge.

cities Updated: Jul 04, 2020 17:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 48-year-old man was killed and his wife suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle and drove off on the Tibba Canal bridge on Friday evening.

The deceased, Surjit Singh of Jamalpur, used to deliver goods at various factories in his pickup auto.

His wife, Jasbir Kaur, told the police that they were on their way to a local shrine on a motorcycle. When they reached the Tibba Canal Bridge, a speeding Hyundai Creta hit their two-wheeler head-on.

The impact of the collision left her husband grievously hurt, while she survived with minor injuries.

Kaur rushed her husband to a local hospital with the help of onlookers, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said passers-by jotted down the car’s registration number, and efforts were on to arrest the driver.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Jamalpur police station.

top news
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
‘Malicious, unsubstantiated’: Indian Army on Modi’s ‘fake hospital visit’
‘Malicious, unsubstantiated’: Indian Army on Modi’s ‘fake hospital visit’
PM Modi pushes for homegrown apps, urges IT workforce to take up challenge
PM Modi pushes for homegrown apps, urges IT workforce to take up challenge
No flights to Kolkata from six cities between July 6-19
No flights to Kolkata from six cities between July 6-19
LIVE: In last 24 hours, 772 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in UP
LIVE: In last 24 hours, 772 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in UP
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In