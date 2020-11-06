e-paper
Home / Cities / 5 injured in acid attack between 2 families in Kalyan

5 injured in acid attack between 2 families in Kalyan

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Five persons from two different families suffered injuries in Netivali village of Kalyan on Thursday after throwing acid over each other. Kolsewadi police, investigating the matter, informed that the two families have a long-time enmity and the fight broke among adults after the children of these families started fighting while playing. All have suffered minor injuries.

According to Kolsewadi police, the families of Mehjabin Abid Ansari, 40, and Rinku Mandal, 32, stay opposite to each other. Both the families have differences amongst themselves since the past few years over property.

On Wednesday, the children from both the families were playing in front of their houses and started fighting. The adults joined the fight and the matter went to the police station. The Kolsewadi police told both the families to resolve the matter amongst themselves.

A police officer said, “On Thursday evening, a fight started again on the same issue between the families when Ansari went to talk to Rinku’s husband, Tinku. They started assaulting each other. Tinku, who works as a tattoo designer, has acid in the house which he threw towards Ansari during which the Mandal couple, Ansari and two neighbours who came to stop the fight, got injured.”

Deputy police commissioner, V Pansare, said, “We have arrested both the accused Rinku and Tinku Mandal in the case. All suffered minor injuries and are released from the hospital except Ansari. We have registered a case under IPC 326 for voluntarily causing hurt.”

