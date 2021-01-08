e-paper
5-year-old boy kidnapped in Himachal’s Nalagarh rescued from Ludhiana bus stand

The child’s father owed the accused Rs 60,000 in payments, say police

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 18:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A five-year-old boy kidnapped from Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning was rescued from the Ludhiana bus stand later at night with the arrest of his father’s employee.

The accused, Shankar Kumar, 19, Bihar, kidnapped the boy as his father, Joginder Singh, owed him Rs 60,000 in payments, police said.

“As the boy, Rohan, was kidnapped, his father, a resident of Panjera village, Nalagarh, sounded the police. The local police traced his location to Ludhiana bus stand and informed us, following which we nabbed Kumar and rescued the child,” said ASI Gurcharanjit Singh, in-charge, bus stand police post.

The child was handed over to his parents, while the accused was taken away by the Himachal Pradesh Police, the ASI said.

