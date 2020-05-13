e-paper
₹50,000 fine for violating home quarantine in Kangra

In case of default of payment, it will be treated as arrear of land revenue and the amount will be realised through the auction of land owned by the offender, the DC said.

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 20:13 IST
Naresh K Thakur
Naresh K Thakur
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

Any person found violating home quarantine in Kangra district will be slapped with a penalty of ₹50,000, as per an order issued by deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati on Wednesday.

In case of default of payment, it will be treated as arrear of land revenue and the amount will be realised through the auction of land owned by the offender, the DC said.

“I want to warn those who have been jumping quarantine that it will cost them dearly,” he added.

He said people coming from red zones and even those from orange and green zones having influenza-like symptoms will be home quarantined. Besides, those jumping home quarantine will be sent to an institutional facility for 28 days.

Asymptomatic people coming from orange and greens zones will be home quarantined.

Authorities have created institutional quarantine facilities with a capacity of 5,000 beds across the district.

“Currently, a total of 42,323 people who have returned from other states are home quarantined and the number is likely to cross 50,000 mark by the end of this week,” the DC said.

Till date, 1,620 people have been tested in the district including more than 500 frontline warriors, he said, adding that the testing capacity has been increased from 150 to 300 per day.

Covid isolation centres have been set up at Baijanth, Dadh, Dharamshala and Fatehpur. Besides, 10 flu corners are already functional and ten more will start operating soon.

The DC said Covid-19 cases may increase in the coming days and the administration is ready to deal with any situation. However, we are praying that there is no sudden spike in the cases, he added.

He also asked people who came in contact with a Covid-19 positive tea seller from Paprola near Baijnath to inform the authorities on helpline number 1077.

