50 artists protest CAA in Mumbra

50 artists protest CAA in Mumbra

cities Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:46 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Around 50 artists from Delhi and Thane came together at the site of the indefinite sit-in in Mumbra on Sunday to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) through art and graffiti.

Mumbra has been witnessing a 24x7 protest against CAA near the fire brigade station, on the lines of the Shaheen Bagh agitation in Delhi.

Sunday’s gathering was organised by Delhi’s Artists Rise for India, Secular Art Movement of Maharashtra, and Joint Action Committee for Social Justice, Maharashtra. The organisers said the protest — which saw the participation of 11 artists from Artists Rise for India, apart from independent painters and artists from Thane — was a platform to express opinions in a peaceful manner and explore the constitutional values of democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity through art.

Some of the artists present at the protest have also worked on graffiti in Delhi. On Sunday, they painted the walls and sides of the roads. “These paintings will remind locals about the Constitution and the fight for justice and equality. We are not here to agitate, but to educate and express through art. This is our way to reach out to the authorities,” said Prabhakar Kamble, one of the artists. “Our protest is against the black laws of the government. If people from different walks of life would like to join us and express themselves, we are more than eager. Art is a very expressive medium, a picture says a lot more than our slogans, and these paintings will remain here for a long time to remind the residents about the fight that we put up,” said Lissan Ansari, 35, one of the protesters at Mumbra.

