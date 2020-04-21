e-paper
50 challans issued for public urinating, spitting in Delhi

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:56 IST
A total 50 challans for open urinating and spitting were issued on Monday and Tuesday in Delhi under the new directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which has made these acts punishable under Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act.

Thirty-three of these were in north Delhi alone, of which, in only one case the new on-the-spot fine of Rs. 1000 was realised. “The rest were challaned to the area magistrates,” said north body commissioner, Varsha Joshi.

In south Delhi, 17 such challans were issued in Greater Kailash, Hauz Khas, Lado Sarai, Vasant Kunj, Chhatarpur and Mehrauli.

