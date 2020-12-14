e-paper
51% polling recorded in sixth phase of DDC elections in J&K

The remaining seventh and eight phase polling will take place on December 16 and 19, respectively, and votes will be counted on December 22.

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 00:45 IST
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Voters stand in a queue to outside a polling station during the sixth phase of DDC election at the Rohama constituency in Baramulla district on Sunday.
Voters stand in a queue to outside a polling station during the sixth phase of DDC election at the Rohama constituency in Baramulla district on Sunday.(ANI)
         

Over 51.51% voter turnout was recorded in the sixth phase of the District Development Council (DDCs) elections across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, said state election commissioner KK Sharma.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu on Sunday evening, Sharma said that people have once again reaffirmed their faith in the democratic system by actively participating in the polls.

Sharma said that polling was peaceful in all 31 constituencies (14 in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu) and people participated enthusiastically despite severe cold conditions in Kashmir and some hilly areas of Jammu.

He added that polling was held in 2,071 polling stations, including 1,208 from Kashmir and 863 from Jammu division.

The SEC said that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 68.56% with Poonch recording the highest voting of 76.78%, followed by Rajouri with 74.03% and Reasi with 74.02%. The lowest turnout in Jammu was in Kathua with 60.95%.

The Kashmir division recorded 31.55% average voter turnout with Ganderbal recording the highest polling at 58.45%, followed by Kupwara with 51.08% and Bandipora with 47.66%, he added.

Giving district-wise details, the SEC said that in Kashmir, the polling percentage recorded in Budgam was 30.99%, Baramulla 34.56%, Anantnag 24.06%, Kulgam 37.74%, Pulwama 8.16%, and Shopian 4.6%.

Similarly, in Jammu division, 70.01% poll percentage was recorded in Samba, 72.04% in Udhampur, 71.34% in Ramban, 62.93% in Doda, and 66.32% in Jammu.

He said 3,85,606 voters, including 2,07,223 males and 1,78,383 females, exercised their right to franchise in the sixth phase across J&K.

He added that counting of votes for sarpanch and panch constituencies which went to poll in the sixth phase is being conducted immediately after closing of poll and results will soon be declared.

Polling for 280 DDC constituencies are being held in eight phases. The remaining seventh and eight phase polling will take place on December 16 and 19, respectively, and votes will be counted on December 22.

