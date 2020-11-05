e-paper
524 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K

524 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Jammu and Kashmir recorded six deaths and 524 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the total Covid count to 97,224 and death toll to 1,517.

Officials said that 339 people tested positive in Kashmir and 185 in Jammu. Two people succumbed to the disease in Jammu and four in Kashmir.

A total of 1,005 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 512 in Jammu. Meanwhile, 89,905 people have recovered from the disease in the UT after 651 were discharged on Thursday and the recovery rate has increased to 92.4%. The active cases have dropped to 5,802 in J&K. The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 24.14 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 155 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 54. In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 99, followed by 19 in Kishtwar.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 19,990 cases and 370 deaths followed by Jammu district with 18,087 cases and 265 deaths.

Till date, 6.64 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 16,155 in home quarantine, 5,802 in isolation, and 43,762 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.96 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

