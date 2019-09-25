53-yr-old man undergoes living donor liver transplant at KGMU

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 00:53 IST

A 53-year-old man successfully underwent a living donor liver transplant at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) here on Tuesday, said doctors.

This is KGMU’s seventh liver transplant, including two cadaveric transplants (done from brain dead patients), ever since the complex procedure was started at the premier medical institute of the state in March this year.

In the latest case, the patient, a resident of Rajajipuram area, was suffering from liver cirrhosis since October 2018. He had to be admitted for a few days in a serious condition in July and again a few days back when his condition worsened and doctors advised liver transplant.

His 46-year-old brother, who works in a private school, decided to donate a part of his liver.

Prof Abhijit Chandra, HoD surgical gastroenterology, who led the operating team, said after detailed counselling of both the donor and recipient the operation was fixed and it started at 6 am on Tuesday.

“First a portion of healthy liver was obtained from the younger brother and then transplanted in to the elder brother after removing the damaged part. Both the donor and recipient are doing fine now,” said Prof Chandra.

The team that conducted the entire process right from counselling to transplant included Dr Vivek Gupta, Dr Tulika Chandra, Dr Sheetal Verma, Dr OP Singh, Dr Sumit Rungta and Prof SN Sankhwar from different departments along with transplant coordinators Peeyush Shrivastava, Kshitiz Verma.

