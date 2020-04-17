56-year-old fish vendor in Thane tests positive

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:15 IST

Five new cases were reported from Thane on Friday, taking the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city to 115.

A 56-year-old fish vendor from Sawarkar Nagar in Thane tested positive. He had his stall at Lokmanya Nagar market and sold fish till April 14, although the markets had shut, said the residents.

An official of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said, “The fish vendor used to open his stall from 3am to 5am. The locals said there was a lot of crowd in the market. How was the market operational despite orders? Moreover, it is a herculean task to trace the people who came in contact with the fish vendor.”

Apart from the fish vendor, two new cases were found in Mumbra, one in Koknipada and Panchpakhadi each.

Kopri was a green zone but got a first positive case. A policeman, who works in Mumbra and lives in Kopri, tested positive. The borders of Kopri have been sealed.

The official added, “The policeman from Mumbra police station had come in contact with a senior official who had tested positive.”

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad tweeted that 36 of his workers had tested negative. So far, 16 of his party workers and staff have been tested positive for the virus.

A 26-year-old man from Dombivli (East) was tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total count in Kalyan-Dombivli to 61. Civic officials said four patients were discharged on Friday.

Two new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Bhiwandi -- a 53-year-old man who came from Malegaon for work and a 23-year-old tailor who works in Bandra, Mumbai.

In total, there are four positive cases in Bhiwandi, out of which, one is from Bhiwandi rural. The civic body has quarantined 114 people.

(Inputs from Sajana Nambiar)