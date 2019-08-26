6 injured after firing over relief material in clash at Sultanpur Lodhi

cities

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 01:10 IST

Around six people were injured when two groups clashed over distribution of relief-aid at Sheikh Banga village of Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division in Kapurthala district.

The victims—Kulwant Singh, Gurjant Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Rattan Singh, Harjit Singh and Joginder Singh– suffered gunshot wounds and are being treated at civil hospital Sultanpur Lodhi. Sheikh Banga is one of the flood-hit villages in the district.

Police said the clash occurred after volunteers of a private organization came in a trolley carrying relief material to the village. As both parties vied for aid, an argument ensued between former sarpanch Gurmej Singh and Kulwant Singh. Amidst the mayhem, Gurmej went home and brought 5-6 family members to the site along with three rifles, which they began to fire at the other group.

A police officer seeking anonymity said former sarpanch Gurmej Singh has connections with Shiromani Akali Dal while the victims have links with the Congress-backed village sarpanch. The rivalry between the two groups is not a new one, he said.

Deputy superintendent of police Sultanpur Lodhi, Sarwan Singh Bal, said “We have recorded the statement of victims and will registered a case against the accused. The main accused Gurmej Singh is yet to be arrested, he said.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 01:10 IST