e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 60 more cows die in Hisar due to plastic consumption

60 more cows die in Hisar due to plastic consumption

Notably, more than 500 cows had died in December last year due to intense cold and poor healthcare at the Hisar cow sanctuary

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

More than 60 cows have died at the cow sanctuary in Hisar between January 18 and January 24, sending officials of the municipal corporation into a tizzy.

The postmortem examination conducted by the scientists of Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) suggested that the cows died due to excessive consumption of plastic substances, especially polythene.

Notably, more than 500 cows had died in December last year due to intense cold and poor healthcare at the Hisar cow sanctuary.

As the matter came to the notice of higher authorities, a probe into the deaths was initiated by the animal husbandry department and even a team from the veterinary university visited the facility to investigate the matter further.

The varsity had asked the Hisar municipal corporation (MC) to provide proper facilities at the cow sanctuary.

Animal husbandry department deputy director DS Sindhu said, “The postmortem report revealed that the cows died due to consumption of polythene. We have directed the workers at the cow sanctuary to keep the sick animals away from the healthy ones. We are also visiting the facility time to time and closely monitoring the situation.”

MC superintending engineer (SE) Ramji Lal said, “Quality healthcare is being provided at the cow sanctuary. Two veterinary doctors are always there. There also is a separate room (ICU) ward for the sick animals. We have requested others to contribute green fodder for the cows so that the animals get good food and can stay healthy.”

top news
20 kids invited for birthday party held hostage by man in UP; 1 rescued
20 kids invited for birthday party held hostage by man in UP; 1 rescued
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
College unveils Gandhi bust on campus, students say it resembles Ben Kingsley
College unveils Gandhi bust on campus, students say it resembles Ben Kingsley
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award
Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities