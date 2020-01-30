60 more cows die in Hisar due to plastic consumption

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:24 IST

More than 60 cows have died at the cow sanctuary in Hisar between January 18 and January 24, sending officials of the municipal corporation into a tizzy.

The postmortem examination conducted by the scientists of Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) suggested that the cows died due to excessive consumption of plastic substances, especially polythene.

Notably, more than 500 cows had died in December last year due to intense cold and poor healthcare at the Hisar cow sanctuary.

As the matter came to the notice of higher authorities, a probe into the deaths was initiated by the animal husbandry department and even a team from the veterinary university visited the facility to investigate the matter further.

The varsity had asked the Hisar municipal corporation (MC) to provide proper facilities at the cow sanctuary.

Animal husbandry department deputy director DS Sindhu said, “The postmortem report revealed that the cows died due to consumption of polythene. We have directed the workers at the cow sanctuary to keep the sick animals away from the healthy ones. We are also visiting the facility time to time and closely monitoring the situation.”

MC superintending engineer (SE) Ramji Lal said, “Quality healthcare is being provided at the cow sanctuary. Two veterinary doctors are always there. There also is a separate room (ICU) ward for the sick animals. We have requested others to contribute green fodder for the cows so that the animals get good food and can stay healthy.”