Home / Cities / 60-year-old woman killed, son injured in Panchkula hit-and-run

60-year-old woman killed, son injured in Panchkula hit-and-run

The police do not have details of the person driving the car, but said “it was a woman, most likely a city resident.”

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2020 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The car with the Haryana registration number rammed into the Activa scooter near Shalimar Chowk in Panchkula on Saturday.
The car with the Haryana registration number rammed into the Activa scooter near Shalimar Chowk in Panchkula on Saturday.(Sant Arora/HT)
         

A 60-year-old woman of Neelo Kheri in Karnal was killed and her 35-year-old son suffered injuries after their Activa scooter was hit from the rear by a speeding car bearing a Haryana registration number on Saturday.

The deceased, Kulwant Kaur, was riding pillion with her son, Satwinder Singh, when the accident took place at around 9am on the Sector 8/9 dividing road here.

A police official said, “The woman-son were on their way to the civil hospital in Sector 6.” Satwinder is undergoing treatment, he added.

The police do not have details of the person driving the car, but said “it was a woman, most likely a city resident.”

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Another case was registered on Friday after a 51-year-old man, working as a driver in HUDA, died after a speeding pickup truck hit his Santro car near Chandimandir toll plaza.

The deceased, Amrik Singh, was declared brought dead by the doctors at Panchkula civil hospital. A case was registered under Sections 304A and 279 of the IPC.

