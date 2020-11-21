e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 608 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K

608 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K

cities Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 22:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Jammu and Kashmir recorded two deaths, the lowest daily count since June, and 608 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday taking the total Covid count of J&K to 1,05,984 and death toll to 1,624.

Officials said 311 people tested positive in Kashmir and 297 in Jammu. One person succumbed to the contagion each in Jammu and Kashmir.

With 564 persons discharged on Saturday, as many as 98,640 people so far have recovered in the UT, taking the recovery rate to 93.07%. The active cases stand at 5,720. The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 27.83 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 124 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 47 cases. In Jammu division, highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 115, followed by 68 in Udhampur.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 22,243 cases and 402 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 19,625 cases and 287 deaths.

Till date, 7.60 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 19,506 in home quarantine, 5,720 in isolation, and 47,098 under home surveillance. Besides, 6.86 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

top news
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
G-20 summit opens with Saudi urging united response to virus
G-20 summit opens with Saudi urging united response to virus
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In