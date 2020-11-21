608 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 22:01 IST

Jammu and Kashmir recorded two deaths, the lowest daily count since June, and 608 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday taking the total Covid count of J&K to 1,05,984 and death toll to 1,624.

Officials said 311 people tested positive in Kashmir and 297 in Jammu. One person succumbed to the contagion each in Jammu and Kashmir.

With 564 persons discharged on Saturday, as many as 98,640 people so far have recovered in the UT, taking the recovery rate to 93.07%. The active cases stand at 5,720. The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 27.83 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 124 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 47 cases. In Jammu division, highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 115, followed by 68 in Udhampur.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 22,243 cases and 402 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 19,625 cases and 287 deaths.

Till date, 7.60 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 19,506 in home quarantine, 5,720 in isolation, and 47,098 under home surveillance. Besides, 6.86 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.