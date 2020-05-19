63-yr-old Panchkula Covid patient dies after testing negative

cities

A 63-year-old woman, resident of Sector 10 in Panchkula, died of heart failure, about an hour after her second sample tested negative for Covid-19. The woman, who was undergoing treatment for cancer at a private hospital, had tested positive on May 15. Along with her, five of her family also tested negative.

District Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajiv Narwal said the woman patient had been admitted to a private hospital in Sector 21 after testing positive, but was shifted to the Sector 6 civil hospital’s ICU ward on Monday, after taking leave against medical advice (LAMA) from there.

“Her samples tested negative on Tuesday at 10.30am, and she suffered a heart failure at 11.59 am. She was suffering from esophageal cancer,” he said. Officials said the woman’s family was advised not to take LAMA citing her serious condition and that she may require to be referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Now, Panchkula has only one active Covid case, with no new case reported for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday.

The Sector-10 woman and a 56-year-old man from Sector 21 were the last to test positive on May 15, taking the total count of positive cases in Panchkula to 25. The male patient is now in home quarantine after he tested negative the second time.

Dr Narwal said that as of now, the only one infected with Covid is a 44-year-old milk vendor-cum-confectioner of Rajiv Colony near Sector 17. He had tested positive on May 8, after no new case had been reported in the district for 18 days. As per officials, he tested positive for the second time on Monday. He will again be tested after a week.