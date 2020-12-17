68.43%, 58.64% voter turnout recorded in round 7 of panch, sarpanch bypolls in J&K

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 19:12 IST

The seventh phase of the panch and sarpanch bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir held on Wednesday has recorded 68.43% and 58.64% voter turnout respectively, state election commissioner KK Sharma said on Thursday.

He said the panch bypolls were held in 438 vacant seats in the seventh phase. Out of a total 76,866 electors (including 39,727 men and 37,139 women), 52,599 people voted during the bypolls for which 1,000 candidates were in fray. Sharma said Jammu division recorded 72.95% and Kashmir 68.22% voter turnout in this phase for panch seats.

Similarly, he said 58.64% voting was registered on vacant 69 sarpanch constituencies in which out of a total of 1,12,856 electors (including 59,114 men and 53,742 women), 66,175 people voted to choose their representatives. He added that 74.92% polling was registered in Jammu division whereas Kashmir saw 52.72% turnout for sarpanch bypolls.

Sharma said for sarpanch bypolls in Jammu division, Udhampur district recorded the highest voter turnout of 81.38% followed by 80.16% in Reasi and 77.68% in Rajouri. Similarly in Kashmir division, Bandipora district topped with 68.82% followed by 54.54% in Budgam and 53.02% in Baramulla.

While giving information about the highest voter turnout in both the divisions, the SEC said that in panch bypolls, Bandipora recorded the highest voter turnout of 75.66% in Kashmir division followed by Ganderbal 75.06% and Kupwara 71.22%. Similarly, Rajouri topped the polling percentage with 84.85% followed by Reasi 83.98% and Doda 78.38%, he added.

The SEC said the polling was peaceful and smooth across the region.