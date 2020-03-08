e-paper
6kg heroin recovered from near Pak border in Moga, Ferozepur

6kg heroin recovered from near Pak border in Moga, Ferozepur

cities Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:16 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Border Security Force (BSF) and the police on Sunday recovered over 6kg of heroin near the Indo-Pak border in Moga and Ferozepur.

In a joint operation the Moga police and the BSF recovered 2.05kg of heroin concealed in bottles from wheat fields at Muhar Sona village in Fazilka district near the Indo-Pak border.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmanbir Singh Gill said acting on a tip-off, a team of district police accompanied by BSF personnel carried a search operation and recovered the contraband packed on two soft drink bottles near the Muhar Sona gate border outpost.

The SSP said initial reports suggest that the heroin was smuggled from Pakistan. He said the farmer from whose fields the drug was recovered will be questioned.

A case under Sections 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against unidentified persons at the Moga Sadar police station.

In another case, the BSF seized 4kg of heroin in the border area of Ferozepur on Sunday. A search operation was launched by the 124 Battalion of the BSF near the border and the contraband was recovered.

