6-yr-old sacrificed by two men in Delhi to propitiate deity

Two men chopped off the neck of a six-year-old boy in the early hours of Sunday in a slum area near under-construction building of CRPF headquarters in South Delhi’s Lodhi colony. The child was sacrificed by the accused, to propitiate the deity (Bhole Baba) on Shashti (the sixth night of Durga Puja), the police said.

Chandan Choudhary, the deputy commissioner of police (South Delhi), said that the arrested accused have admitted that they sacrificed the child to please Bhole Baba (the deity) on the sixth day of Durga Puja.

“On Sunday at around 12.40 am, a call from the security in-charge of the under construction building of CRPF headquarters was received that the throat of a six-year-old boy was slit and two accused were caught by the site workers and CRPF personnel," Choudhary said.

“The local police immediately reached the spot. The victim was later identified as the son of one of the labourers, working at the site. The victim’s parents are the natives of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh," she added.

She further said the arrested accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar (23) of Katihar (Bihar) and Amar Kumar (21) of Saharsa (Bihar). “Both of them were also working at the site as cement cutters and used to smoke ganja and smack regularly. When they were caught, they were disoriented because of that. One of the accused said that he had a vision that Bhole Baba wants them to slit the throat of a child,” she said.

The DCP further said that the victim was also known to the accused. “There was no enmity between the accused and the victim’s parents. At around 10.30 pm on Saturday, when the child was going to his shed, the accused called him to their cooking space. It was not forceful as the child knew them. Subsequently, they killed the child,” Choudhary added.

Meanwhile, the parents of the victim also said that both the accused had been often telling the stories to the workers that how miracles can happen, if someone sacrifices some lively creatures to Bhole Baba and Goddess Durga. “None of the workers paid any attention to their non-sense gossips as they used to be under the influence of ganja and bhang all the time. I have never ever imagined that one day, these drug addicts will kill my child,” said the father of the victim.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON