₹7.50 lakh looted at gunpoint from PNB branch in Phagwara

Five robbers decamped with over ₹7.50 lakh from the branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Hoshiarpur road here on Tuesday. They also took away phones of bank officials and customers.

The incident occurred around 12.10 pm when five robbers barged into the bank brandishing guns and pointing it on manager and other bank officials and fled with the robbed amount within five minutes. The robber appeared to be in his mid-20s, said police.

“The robbers pointed gun at bank officials, including manager and cashier, and ran away with ₹7.5 lakh. Accused, who were not covering their faces, have been caught in CCTV cameras and we are scanning the footage of nearby cameras to identify them,” Satinder Singh, Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) said.

He said that no one was hurt in the incident. Police teams have been dispatched to various locations to nab the robbers, he said. Accused came from Hoshiarpur side, he added.

The bank manager, Sukhwinder Singh Matharu, said that they did not understand what happened as the accused entered the bank, pointed guns on us and decamped with the money within few minutes.

He said that he had written to the higher authorities for a security guard recently, but the bank was yet to be provided with guard.

Phagwara SP Mandeep Singh said after scanning CCTV footages, one of the accused has been identified as Ravi Balachauri, a resident of Balachaur in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 01:10 IST