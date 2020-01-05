7 bootleggers assault two constables, four arrested

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 22:42 IST

New Delhi: Two Delhi Police constables on patrolling duty were assaulted by a group of seven miscreants, suspected to be bootleggers, in southwest Delhi’s Dabri area early Sunday morning, the police said, adding that four of the suspects were later arrested.

According to the police, one of the suspects also tried to snatch the service pistol of one of the constables.

Constable Jai Kishan, who managed to keep his grip over his gun, fired two bullets — one in the air and another on the ground — in self-defence, the police said. The second bullet ricocheted off the ground and hit the ankle of one of the four men, Amit, the key member of the gang involved in procuring illicit liquor from Haryana and supplying it to various parts of Delhi-NCR, said Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka).

“Amit is a history-sheeter of Palam police station. He is previously involved in 11 cases, including that of attacking police personnel, in Dwarka Sector 23 in 2016,” Alphonse said, adding that the other three attackers managed to flee with the constable’s mobile phone and a Maruti Swift Dzire car loaded with liquor bottles.

Apart from Amit, the other three arrested men were identified as Anil Singh, Karan Singh, and Pradeep Dayal. Anil and Karan are involved in six and five cases, respectively, most of them registered under the excise act, the police said.

On Saturday night, DCP Alphonse said, constables Jai Kishan and Subhash of Dabri police station were on patrolling duty in Sitapuri Part-2 area of Dabri in view of street crimes and supply of illicit liquor, especially to be used in the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections.

The two policemen were riding a patrol bike when around 5am they spotted a man unloading some cartons of illicit liquor from a red Swift Dzire car. They accosted the man, who identified himself as Karan and said that he worked for Amit and had come to supply liquor bottles to one Vishnu. On this, the two constables reloaded the cartons of liquor in the car and directed him to accompany them to the police station. Constable Jai Kishan sat in the car and asked Karan to drive, said the DCP.

Suddenly, Arya said, six men in a Scorpio car arrived there, stopped the Dzire car and pulled the constable out. As constable Subhash came to his colleague’s rescue, the seven men began assaulting the duo.

“Amit tried to snatch constable Jai Kishan’s service pistol while Anil punched him near his eyes. Their associate, Pradeep, snatched Kishan’s cellphone and gave it to his associate. After the scuffle, the two constables managed to catch four suspects,” Alphonse said.

The police said that in the melee one suspect fled in the Swift Dzire car while two others in the Scorpio car. “We have registered a case and are looking for the absconding suspects,” added the DCP.