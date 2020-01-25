e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 70-year-old killed as SUV rams into auto

70-year-old killed as SUV rams into auto

cities Updated: Jan 25, 2020 00:03 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A 70-year-old woman was killed while her husband and an autorickshaw driver — both senior citizens — were grievously injured after a speeding sport utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into their autorickshaw near Belapur flyover on Thursday.

The impact was so severe that the autorickshaw flipped over following the impact. The autorickshaw driver Maruti Gaikwad, 63, had picked up the passengers Virendra Singh, a septuagenarian, and his wife Ambuja from Utsav Chowk in Kharghar around 11.20 am on Thursday. The couple was going to Sector 5 in CBD Belapur.

Around 11.40 am, they reached CBD Belapur and Gaikwad was taking a turn near Maharashtra State Electricity Board office in Sector 5. As he took a right turn, a speeding Innova car hit the left side of the rickshaw, following which the three-wheeler flipped on the road. “Currently, our team is looking for the accused who is at large,” said Dinkar Mohite, senior inspector at CBD Belapur police station. The Innova car driver fled from the scene immediately while other passersby rushed to the trio. Three of them were taken to MGM Hospital in CBD Belapur. Sources said the car hit other vehicles while fleeing from the spot.

Ambuja got grievous injuries in her stomach and on her head and she was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Her husband was admitted for treatment, while Gaikwad sustained multiple fractures and stitches in the skull. The police team found the vehicle registration number plate of the Innova which had fallen off the road after it crashed into the auto. The car owner was traced to Kalyan but the driver is yet to be arrested.

In another accident, a 40-year-old man, Ali Asgar Abbas Sabuwala, and his son, Mohammed, were injured after a car hit their scooter on Palm Beach Road on Friday morning.

top news
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities