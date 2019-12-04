e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

79 challans issued against vehicles with tinted glass windows

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: The traffic police on Wednesday carried out a special drive against vehicles with tinted glass windows across Gurugram. A total of 79 challans were issued and four vehicles were impounded during the drive, the traffic police said.

According to the traffic police, several officials were part of the drive which was carried throughout the day.

Azad Singh, station house officer (SHO), traffic police station-1, said, “We have been carrying multiple drives to deter the commuters from violating traffic rules and regulations. On Wednesday, we carried out a drive against vehicles with tinted glass windows. We issued 16 challans in our area of jurisdiction.”

On November 18, traffic police had said that they resumed issuing challans after a brief hiatus of around two months. The officials were also redistributing the challan machines to the traffic zonal officials after a software update. They were also trained regarding the rules under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into effect across Haryana state on September 1.

Traffic police, on November 28, had carried out a similar kind of drive against vehicles jumping traffic lights. A total of 220 challans were issued against the commuter, who were found violating the traffic rule and 11 vehicles were impounded. On November 25, vehicles driving on the wrong side were penalised by the traffic police. A total of 300 challans were issued and six vehicles were impounded.

top news
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail, says ‘happy to breathe the air of freedom’
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail, says ‘happy to breathe the air of freedom’
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities