79 challans issued against vehicles with tinted glass windows

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 22:25 IST

Gurugram: The traffic police on Wednesday carried out a special drive against vehicles with tinted glass windows across Gurugram. A total of 79 challans were issued and four vehicles were impounded during the drive, the traffic police said.

According to the traffic police, several officials were part of the drive which was carried throughout the day.

Azad Singh, station house officer (SHO), traffic police station-1, said, “We have been carrying multiple drives to deter the commuters from violating traffic rules and regulations. On Wednesday, we carried out a drive against vehicles with tinted glass windows. We issued 16 challans in our area of jurisdiction.”

On November 18, traffic police had said that they resumed issuing challans after a brief hiatus of around two months. The officials were also redistributing the challan machines to the traffic zonal officials after a software update. They were also trained regarding the rules under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into effect across Haryana state on September 1.

Traffic police, on November 28, had carried out a similar kind of drive against vehicles jumping traffic lights. A total of 220 challans were issued against the commuter, who were found violating the traffic rule and 11 vehicles were impounded. On November 25, vehicles driving on the wrong side were penalised by the traffic police. A total of 300 challans were issued and six vehicles were impounded.