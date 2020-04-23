7K families in Thane get food to break Ramzan fast

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:58 IST

With holy month of Ramzan beginning on Thursday, members of All Faith Organisation in Thane distributed food and essentials among 7,000 families at Rabodi in Thane. Many families are daily wage workers and are finding it difficult to survive during the lockdown.

“It is essential to have nutritional food during Ramzan. Very few can afford fruits or dates. We all contributed and provided these families dates, fruits, rice pulses and lentils that will help to have healthy meals and also essential to break the fast,” said Ranjit Kwatra, a resident of Thane, and member of All Faith Organisation.

They will reach out to these families after a fortnight and give them more provisions.