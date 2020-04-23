e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 7K families in Thane get food to break Ramzan fast

7K families in Thane get food to break Ramzan fast

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:58 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

With holy month of Ramzan beginning on Thursday, members of All Faith Organisation in Thane distributed food and essentials among 7,000 families at Rabodi in Thane. Many families are daily wage workers and are finding it difficult to survive during the lockdown.

“It is essential to have nutritional food during Ramzan. Very few can afford fruits or dates. We all contributed and provided these families dates, fruits, rice pulses and lentils that will help to have healthy meals and also essential to break the fast,” said Ranjit Kwatra, a resident of Thane, and member of All Faith Organisation.

They will reach out to these families after a fortnight and give them more provisions.

top news
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi metro post lockdown
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi metro post lockdown
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities