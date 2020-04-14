8 of my staffers are asymptomatic: Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:31 IST

A day after state housing minister Jitendra Awhad tested negative for Covid-19, he said that testing should increase.

On Monday, the MLA home quarantined himself as soon as he got to know that one of his contacts has tested positive.

He said that he got tests done for 80 people, including his employees and party workers. Eleven of them tested positive. He said that unlike some news reports, his cook has not tested positive.

A statement released by Awhad said, “It is important that the testing should increase. The poor cannot afford the cost of testing in private labs so people who can afford should pay for them. I would also like to clarify that my cook has not tested positive.”

Awhad said that eight of those tested are asymptomatic.

“I had been meeting people of my constituency and distributing food. I will be back in my constituency in a few days. Eight of my staffers are asymptomatic. The state has to take decision if asymptomatic persons can be listed as positive cases,” he added.