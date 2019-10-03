8 years after jumping parole, wife killer arrested from Thane

cities

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:28 IST

A murder convict, who had jumped parole eight years ago, was arrested by the Thane police’s crime branch on Wednesday.

“Darshan Hiru Shivdasani, who was absconding since 2011, was arrested near the check naka,” said Jairaj Ranavare, senior police inspector, Unit 5 of crime branch.

On April 5, 2008, a sessions court had awarded life imprisonment to Shivdasani for murdering his wife Payal Ganatra. According to the prosecution, he had married another woman without divorcing Payal, and was afraid that she would tell his new wife about his marriage.

While serving sentence at the Nashik Central Jail, he got a 30-day parole on September 8, 2011. However, he did not return to jail, and a case for jumping parole was registered against him under section 224 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, the police said, Shivdasani changed his name and lived in Hyderabad and Delhi.

“On Wednesday, the police got a tip-off that he was going to be in the city and they laid a trap and arrested him,” Ranavare said.

Shivdasani, a real estate agent, was convicted of strangling and stabbing his wife.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:28 IST