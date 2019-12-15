9 held for gambling at Ferozepur Road hotel

cities

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 22:18 IST

The Sarabha Nagar police busted a gambling racket with the arrest of nine men on Sunday late. The accused were nabbed in a room in KG Hotel, Ferozepur Road, for betting on card games. The police have also recovered ₹5.8 lakh from their possession.

The accused were identified as Rajesh Sharma of Basant Avenue, Harsh Kumar of Bajwa Nagar, Manjeet Singh of New Aman Nagar, Jaskirat Singh of Rajguru Nagar, Navneet Kumar of Bajwa Colony, Surjeet Singh of Bal Singh Nagar, Amit Kumar of Daresi Road, Ankush Bansal of Jagraon and Ajay Kumar of Jagraon.

Police said all the accused belong to well-off families and are mostly traders.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sulakhan Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “We had raided at the hotel following a tip-off and recovered ₹5.8 lakh.”

The accused were booked under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act at the Sarabha Nagar police station. They were later bailed out.