9 killed, 4 injured in Haryana road mishaps

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:53 IST

Nine people, including four students, were killed and four others injured in three separate road accidents in Sonepat, Hisar and Jhajjar districts on Thursday, police said.

Four youths were killed and two others injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trailer parked on the roadside near Polytechnic college on the Delhi-Sirsa road. The tractor-trailer loaded with fodder was parked on the roadside when the car hit it from behind late on Wednesday night, they said.

Three of the deceased and the injured youths hailed from Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana and lived here in a rented accommodation at Mohalla Rampura, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Parminder Kumar, 20, Naseeb, 21, both residents of Sahuwas village, Ankit, 21, of Atela village in Charkhi Dadri district and Ankit Kumar, 20. The native of the fourth dead could not be found.

The injured, Sahil and Ashish, were rushed to Agroha Medical College and are undergoing treatment.

Police said the youths had gone to the Hisar Cantonment side to take food when the incident took place in the wee hours of the morning.

In another incident, two persons were killed after their car rammed into a tree in Sonepat.

The deceased have been identified as Kapil, 30 and Vikram kumar, 25, both residents of Ram Nagar village in Sonepat.

In Jhajjar, three persons were killed and two others injured when two motorcycles collided head on, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vinay and Manjit Kumar, both belonging to Birhad village, and Harvinder of Jamalpur village in the district.

Riding on the other bike, a mother-son duo, identified as Paramjeet Kumar and Bhateri of Akheri Madanpur village, was injured and rushed to Civil hospital in Jhajjar. They are undergoing treatment, police said.

The incident took place when the motorcycle the trio was riding on collided head on with another one near Jamalpur village. The police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after conducting autopsy in all the cases, police said.

(With agency inputs)