90% of Gurugram’s plastic waste is not recycled: MCG expert

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 20:30 IST

Gurugram Around 90% of the plastic waste produced in the city is not recycled, said a waste management expert who is also a consultant for the municipal corporation, during a citizen’s meeting ‘I live simply’ movement’.

The event was organised by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Himalayan Institute of Alternate Living, in collaboration with United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The event, held at John Hall on Saturday, was aimed at encouraging cities to adopt sustainable modes of living.

During the meeting, it was disclosed that Gurugram generates 1400-1500 metric tonnes of waste every day but that 90% of the plastic waste is not recycled.

The MCG was represented by Sonia Duhan, who works as a consultant for them and is also an independent expert on waste management.

She said that over the last month, the MCG has been organising and conducting informational, educational and communicative activities to spread awareness about waste management, under the ambit of the Swachh Survekshan 2020.

“Climate change has intensified the need to find measures to reduce and manage the waste we generate. Thousands of tonnes of garbage are discharged in Gurugram and 90% of the plastic waste is not recycled. People need to change their lifestyle and behaviour to more sustainable habits and wiser choices,” said Duhan.

In November last year, the MCG had decided that all arterial roads would be built using a mixture of plastic waste. In December 2018, the MCG had constructed the city’s first-ever plastic road, a 100-metre prototype in Sector 51, following which plastic roads have been constructed in South City-1, Palam Vihar, and Sushant Lok-1.