Home / Cities / 950 migrant labourers, students from Sirsa leave for Uttar Pradesh in 25 Haryana roadways buses

950 migrant labourers, students from Sirsa leave for Uttar Pradesh in 25 Haryana roadways buses

The buses with the stranded passengers were sent from Radha Soami Satsang Ghar, about 2km away from the city, to Bulandshahr and Baghpat areas in Uttar Pradesh.

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 18:36 IST
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Hindustan Times, Hisar
(HT Photo)
         

As many as 950 stranded migrant labourers and students from Uttar Pradesh were evacuated from Sirsa in 25 Haryana roadways buses arranged by the district administration on Saturday.

The buses with the stranded passengers were sent from Radha Soami Satsang Ghar, about 2km away from the city, to Bulandshahr and Baghpat areas in Uttar Pradesh. Heavy police deployment was in place to maintain law and order.

Sirsa deputy superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar said, “On May 13, the administration had arranged 25 buses to send migrant labourers from Sirsa to Uttar Pradesh and now again around 1,000 migrant labourers, who had registered themselves with the Haryana government, were sent to their home state.”

He said the Radha Soami Satsang Ghar provided food, mask and hand sanitisers to the migrant labourers as the administration had asked them not to leave the district on foot or cycle.

“Maximum labourers belong to Bulandshahr and Baghpat. We have directed the bus driver and conductor to maintain social distancing. The administration is also receiving requests from labourers who belong to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. However, they will be sent to their respective home states by train. The state and central government are making arrangements for it,” the DSP said.

A student, Mamta, said she and her father were stuck in Sirsa since the lockdown was announced. “Finally, we will be able to reach back home. The administration had made good arrangements for the stranded people,” she said.

A resident of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, Gulab Chand Mishra, said he had come to Dabwali in search of work and got stranded here after the lockdown was announced. He said proper facilities were available in Sirsa.

Meanwhile, as many as 13 people boarded the Haryana roadways bus from Sirsa to Panchkula on Saturday, an official said. The bus started from Sirsa at 8:00am.

