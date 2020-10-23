e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / A day after 6-yr-old girl’s rape-murder in Hoshiarpur, 2 held

A day after 6-yr-old girl’s rape-murder in Hoshiarpur, 2 held

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:04 IST
HT Correspondent/PTI
HT Correspondent/PTI
Press Trust of India
         

Hoshiarpur A man and his grandfather were arrested for the rape of a six-year-old girl and murder by setting her ablaze, a day after her half-burnt body was recovered from their house at Jalalpur village in Tanda here, police said on Thursday.

The accused — Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh — have been arrested on charges of murder, rape and other relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they further said.

The victim was the daughter of a migrant labourer who was living in the same village.

According to the victim’s father, Gurpreet allegedly took the girl to his home where he allegedly raped her. Thereafter, both Gurpreet and Surjit allegedly killed her and burnt her body. The half-burnt body of the girl was found from their house, said police.

Meanwhile, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission chairperson Tejinder Kaur took suo motu notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from senior superintendent of police (SSP), Hoshiarpur, by October 26.

top news
US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Political corruption slowly creeping into BJP: Shanta Kumar
Political corruption slowly creeping into BJP: Shanta Kumar
Khadse who is moving from BJP to NCP, says 10 more MLAs in touch with him
Khadse who is moving from BJP to NCP, says 10 more MLAs in touch with him
Covid update: Covaxin’s phase 3 trials; free vaccine promise; SII’s partnership
Covid update: Covaxin’s phase 3 trials; free vaccine promise; SII’s partnership
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In