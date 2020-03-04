Aartis, roses: A warm welcome ahead of exams

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 00:02 IST

When students approached Samrat Ashok Vidyalaya in Kalyan on Tuesday, for their first secondary school certificate (SSC) exam, each one of them was given a rose. At Vidya Prasarak High School, in Balkum, Thane, students were greeted by the school staff who carried ceremonial trays and applied ‘tilak’ on each candidate.

“I was not prepared for something like this. For a few seconds, I felt as if I was at home. This was a great idea to make us feel comfortable. We entered the exam hall with smiles on our faces due to this initiative,” said Vansh Bhoir, 16, who appeared for an exam at Vidya Prasarak High School.

Sangita Mahajan, a teacher at Samrat Ashok Vidyalaya, said these gestures were intended to relax students prior to the examination. “Anyone who gets a gift in any form feels happy and we wanted to do the same for the kids who enter our institute for the exams. It is their first attempt at a board examination and they should not feel panicked or be upset in any way,” Mahajan said.