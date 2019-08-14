ACP Jadhav to get President’s medal for the third time

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:18 IST

PUNE Encounter specialist and senior police officer Ram Jadhav, currently posted as an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), will be awarded the President’s Medal for meritorious duty to the society on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

Jadhav was earlier awarded the President’s Bravery Medal in 2001 and President’s Medal for meritorious service in 2009. He is the only state police officer to have received the medal thrice for meritorious service.

ACP Jadhav hails from Pusegaon and is currently posted as ACP at Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate. He has served with Pune city crime branch, Thane rural police, anti-terrorism squad and Pune rural police. He has been part of the police encounters that eliminated sixteen dreaded criminals, including Robert Salve, Pramod Malvadkar, Shyam Dabhade, Mobin Shaikh and Mahakali Dhokliya.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 20:18 IST