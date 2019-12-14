Action committee calls for Faridkot bandh on Dec 18

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:27 IST

The Anti-Sexual Harassment Action Committee formed by social organisations supporting the woman tutor who filed a sexual harassment complaint against a head of department (HoD) at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College on Saturday called for Faridkot bandh on December 18 against clean chit to the suspect and arrest of a union leader.

The committee has already announced a state-level protest rally in Faridkot on December 18 against district administration. The local complaints committee, which was probing the sexual harassment allegation, has given a clean chit to the HoD and recommended that no further action is required. Police have arrested a senior member of action committee Rajinder Singh over his role in December 7 violent protest.

Gagan Sangrami, member of the action committee, said the attitude of district administration and police is suppressive. Instead of taking action against the HoD, they are implicating people who are supporting the woman tutor.

The woman tutor said: “The whole process was conducted in a manner to save the HoD. Many of my questions have been excluded from the report. Even during the cross-examination, they allowed HoD to question me for more than six hours, while I was asked to conclude questioning within half-an-hour.”

“The legal option is still open. The decision to move the Punjab and Haryana high court will be taken after the December 18 protest. I will continue my fight until justice not served,” she said.