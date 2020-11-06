e-paper
Active cases in Ludhiana cross 500-mark for first time in 26 days

Active cases in Ludhiana cross 500-mark for first time in 26 days

The number of active cases had last touched 500 on October 9 when 587 active cases were reported. Following this day, there had been a steady decline in every day cases, with active cases falling to even 207 on October 26, which was the lowest figure since July.

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 01:21 IST
Aneesha Sareen Kumar
Aneesha Sareen Kumar
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The number of active cases had been steadily rising in the months of August and September as well when the number had even crossed 2,000-mark on several days.
The number of active cases had been steadily rising in the months of August and September as well when the number had even crossed 2,000-mark on several days.
         

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana crossed the 500-mark for the first time in 26 days on Thursday. With 510 active cases, two deaths due to the virus were reported in the last 24 hours and 65 positive cases were detected. The two deceased include two men, aged 67 and 49, who are residents of Fateh Singh Nagar and Field Ganj respectively.

The number of active cases had last touched 500 on October 9 when 587 active cases were reported. Following this day, there had been a steady decline in every day cases, with active cases falling to even 207 on October 26, which was the lowest figure since July.

The number of active cases had been steadily rising in the months of August and September as well when the number had even crossed 2,000-mark on several days.

According to CII chairman Rahul Ahuja, “The worry is that a stronger corona wave is going to hit the state shortly. We have been casual all this while. It is high time to take precautions and save ourselves, our loved ones and our businesses.”

Ludhiana’s Covid tally has now touched 20,585 cases, with a recovery rate of 93.4 percent.

As many as 1, 017 patients are under home quarantine while 67 were sent for home quarantine today.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appealed to the residents to follow all directions of Punjab government and stay indoors as much as possible.

