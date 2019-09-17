Activist writes letter in blood to wish PM on birthday

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:08 IST

Social activist Tara Patkar along with members of the Bundeli Samaj, who have been on a fast for 447 days seeking statehood for Bundelkhand, sent birthday wishes written in blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, activists wished the PM and urged him to keep his promise and make Bundelkhand a separate state.

Patkar, the man behind the Roti Bank said the birthday wish written in blood would draw the PM’s attention towards the long-pending demand. He, along with many others, is on an indefinite fast at Alha chowk in Mahoba. “ We want to tell the PM how deeply the people of Bundelkhand love him and he lives in their hearts,” he said.

District president of Bundelkhand Kranti Dal Deependra Singh Parihar, Hari Om Nishad, Khursheed Alam, Amar Chand Vishwakarma were among those who wrote in blood to the prime minister.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 22:08 IST