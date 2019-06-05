Activist writes to CM, L-G against eco park at Badarpur plant

New Delhi

A Delhi-based activist on Wednesday wrote to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and lieutenant governor Anil Baijal raising concerns over converting the shut Badarpur Thermal Power Station’s (BTPS) fly-ash pond into an ecological park without first conducting a study of its groundwater quality, which may be contaminated because of ash disposal over the years.

Manoj Misra of Yamuna Jiye Abhiyan, in his letter, has raised the issue of leachates from the ash-dump site of the coal-based plant — that was shut last year for being a major contributor to pollution — may have contaminated the sub-surface aquifers and groundwater reaching the river Yamuna, which is at a lower elevation.

Fly-ash is a byproduct of thermal power generation. The upcoming eco-park, spread across 884.64 acres, will be one of the world’s biggest man-made parks, according to the project developers. The project is being undertaken by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited, which ran the plant.

“Fly-ash is toxic in nature and has a number of heavy metals present in it, of which mercury is the most dangerous when it mixes with water forming a compound methyl mercury, which on contaminating the aquifers spread neurological diseases consuming such water sourced from the ground,” said Misra. He added that the developers must have put such a large-scale project in public domain for transparency. “Also, detoxifying the pond and rehabilitation of this area must have been used as a model for other such coal-based plants that too will be shutting down in future.”

“There are reports that NTPC plans to raise fruit trees and create groundwater recharge areas at the site. This needs to be reviewed, since methyl mercury is a bio accumulative toxin and it can enter food chain through fruit and water,” the letter stated.

Experts said while heavy metals from the ash-dump do leachate in the soil and planners must take remedial measures.

“Heavy metals leaching into water and soil do contaminate the water. However, I am sure the planners have taken steps — such as picking plants that use heavy metals as nutrients in their roots, which is called phyto remediation — and has been done in other cities such as Mumbai. Also, it must have layered plantation,” said Mukesh Khare, professor, civil and environmental engineering, IIT-Delhi.

NTPC had sought permission from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the plan as the park area falls under ‘O’ zone where no construction activity is allowed.

A senior DDA official said, “The authority was involved only in general discussions and that the execution is being done by the NTPC.”

NTPC could not be reached for a comment.

