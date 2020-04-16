Admn takes charge of harvesting at Dera Bassi Covid-19 hotspot

cities

As Jawaharpur village remains a Covid-19 containment zone with no person allowed out, the district administration has taken charge of wheat harvesting in Dera Bassi’s hotspot, which so far has reported 38 positive cases, pushing up Mohali’s count to 56, the highest in Punjab.

Two harvest combines belonging to the village have been pressed into service to cover 250 acres under cultivation in the village. “Harvesting has begun and two combines of the village are being used, with no manual operations allowed,” said Avtaar Singh, a villager.

Landowners allowed to supervise

“Landowners are informed before the harvesting begins and if they have tested negative for Covid-19 they are allowed to stand at a distance and supervise the operations, but they cannot help,” said Jora Singh, a former sarpanch of the village.

“As the village is a hotspot no movement can be allowed. Harvesting has begun and villagers are quite co-operative. We will ensure that the hard work of the farmers does not go waste,” said Kuldeep Bawa, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Dera Bassi.

However, kick starting the harvesting process was not easy as the combine operators as well as labourers had fled earlier fearing they would get infected, forcing the administration to arrange for volunteers after reassuring them of adequate safety measures.

“The wheat harvested will be packed separately and kept in storage area that has been been sanitised. We have got three tractor trolleys and two combines and six migrant labourers,” added Bawa.

The authorities aim to complete harvesting within this week.

Supervising harvesting and procurement

Meanwhile, a seven-member team has been set up by Bawa with Sukhchain Singh, block development and panchayat officer, Dera Bassi, as the nodal officer.

It includes the station house officer, Dera Bassi, panchyat officials and representatives of the village.

“We will ensure that while harvesting proper precautions such as social distancing and wearing masks is followed,” said the block development and panchayat officer.