After Ayodhya, people now asking about Kashi Vishwanath, Krishna Janambhoomi: Swamy

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:28 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Subramanian Swamy said on Sunday that people had now started asking about the course of action the government would take in Kashi Vishwanath (KV) and Krishan Janambhoomi issue after the Ayodhya verdict.

Presiding over Ashok Singhal Memorial Lecture function at Pritam Das auditorium in Moti Lal Nehru Medical College here, Swamy said the government should acquire the land required for the construction of temple in Mathura as national property. He said a right atmosphere should be created for the purpose and adequate compensation should be given to the affected people.

He also said people were ready to forget demolition of several temples across the country if temples were constructed in Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura. He said first Prime Minister of India Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru had enacted a law stipulating that the government in the interest of country could nationalise any land and hand it over to anyone.

“Hindus have suffered a lot and sacrificed a lot and so a separate nation was created at the time of partition when a community claimed that they could not stay together with Hindus,” he added.

Referring to right to follow one’s religion, the former Union minister said everyone had the right to practise one’s religion and it was time to compensate Hindus’ suffering over the years.

“We had told the Supreme Court that it was our faith that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, which was accepted by the court. Similarly, Kashi Vishwanath and Krishna Janambhoomi were also associated with our faith,” he remarked.

Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi said development on the basis of religion would be based on ‘Sarvjan Hitaye, Sarvjan Sukhaye’ principle.