e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / After nearly 2 months, markets off to a sedate start in Lucknow

After nearly 2 months, markets off to a sedate start in Lucknow

Markets in Alambagh, Krishna Nagar, Kanpur Road, Indira Nagar and other areas also reopened on ‘alternate day’ basis. Shops on one side of the road were allowed to open while those on the other side remained closed.

lucknow Updated: May 21, 2020 21:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Hindustantimes
         

The plush Hazratganj market resumed operations on Thursday, with some shops open and some closed. Around 55 shops located on one side of the road (on DRM’s office side) were allowed to function as per the guidelines of lockdown 4.0.

Markets in Alambagh, Krishna Nagar, Kanpur Road, Indira Nagar and other areas also reopened on ‘alternate day’ basis. According to the arrangement, shops on one side of the market will open one day and the ones on the other side of the road will open the other day.

Despite the permission to open, not many traders turned up at Hazratganj market to resume business. Some said the losses were unbearable, while others said they were left with no staff as all workers had moved to their hometowns when the lockdown was announced on March 24.

A few shop owners, who couldn’t withstand the losses due to lockdown, initiated permanent closure of their establishments, said a few traders.

Sooraj Prakash Kakkar, owner of the 81-year-old British Book Depot, said: “We are reopening after almost two months. Our book depot was established by my father, late Shanti Prakash Kakkar, in 1936 and I am taking care of it since the late 1940s. It’s the first time when this market has seen such a long closure,” said Kakkar, who is in his late seventies.

Kakkar said book trade was already in its last leg, and the lockdown had worsened the situation. He said two shops next to his book depot were closed down by the owners due to heavy losses.

However, the Hazratganj Traders’ Association said none of the traders had approached them so far, expressing helplessness in running the shops due to losses.

“All have suffered losses during lockdown. But so far, no one has approached us expressing inability to run the shop. If that is the case, the trader should approach us. The association is ready to give financial support to such traders. All help will be interest free,” said Kishin Chand Bhambwani, president of Hazratganj Traders’ Association (HTA).

Garments, confectionary, sweet shops and other outlets remained open during the day.

However, shop owners said there were hardly any buyers as people were not ready to visit the markets yet.

“Many shops have reopened after two months and most of the traders are cleaning up their establishments and setting things in order. The customers are missing from the market,” said Nirmal Singh of Nirmal Stationers at LDA Colony, Kanpur road.

He added, “We have made arrangements for social distancing. Customers will remain behind the rope, which has been tied near the counter, to avoid direct touch.”

“We will allow only two customers at a time, while others can stand outside on the marked circles to ensure social distancing. Only a few customers have come to the shop,” said Harjeet Singh, another shopkeeper in Alambagh.

He said traders were following the district administration’s guidelines for lockdown 4.0.

“As per the new format of lockdown 4.0, it has been decided that all shops, except those in containment and buffer zones, will open on alternate day basis. On the seventh day, shops will remain closed for the weekly sanitisation exercise,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, Lucknow.

The administration had also issued dos and don’ts for shop owners. They have been asked to maintain a register, thermal scanner, keep sanitiser/gloves, make provisions for social distancing and not to entertain customers without masks.

BOX

Shops closed in containment/buffer zones

Aminabad market and nearby markets; Latouche road; Nazirabad, BN Road (Qaiserbagh crossing to Bapu Bhawan)

Cantonment road (from Burlington crossing to Qaiserbagh crossing),

Qaiserbagh crossing to Qaiserbagh bus stand;

Moulviganj crossing to Raqabganj crossing;

Hewett Road; Lalbagh and nearby markets; Jai Hind Market;

Tulsidas Marg (Victoria street) to Haiderganj crossing; Nadan Mahal road;

Charak Chauraha to Medical College; Nakkhas Market;

Sadar Bazar Cantt

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In