After raping six-year-old, accused gives her ₹10 to keep mum!

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 22:06 IST

On the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, a 30-year-old man allegedly kidnapped and raped his six-year-old cousin in a village in Mal area of Lucknow. He then gave the child ₹10 to remain silent.

This was revealed in the preliminary probe, said the police team that arrested the accused on Monday.

Cops said the girl’s family members found her at a deserted spot around 50m from their house. The accused reportedly fled the place after her kin woke up and started looking for her.

Station officer (SO) Mal police station, Vinod Kumar Goswami, said, “The accused, Basant, was arrested today (Monday). He stays in the neighbourhood of the victim along with his wife and two children. The police registered an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Sunday.”

He said the girl’s medical examination report was awaited.

The victim’s family told the police that all of them had gone to attend a Janmashtami celebration in the village and returned late in the night. “Basant, who also attended the programme, returned home in a drunken state at around 3am,” said Goswami.

He said the accused entered the house of the girl, who was sleeping next to her mother, picked her up and walked out. “According to the complaint, he took the girl to a deserted place near her house and sexually abused her. He fled when her family members woke up and started looking for her,” said the cop.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 22:06 IST