After unfortunate Metro-1 design, all new stations will be bike-friendly: MMRDA chief

cities

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 00:16 IST

RA Rajeev, commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), on Sunday said it was “unfortunate” that Metro-1 stations were not designed for multi-modal integration, but added that all upcoming Metro stations in the city will be bike-friendly and will enable end-to-end connectivity.

Rajeev was speaking at the launch of MyByk, a private rental and bike-sharing initiative rolled out at Jagruti Nagar Metro station, on Sunday.

“It is unfortunate that the Metro-1 stations were not designed for multi-modal integration. However, now we will make sure that a 100-metre area in and around every upcoming Metro station is developed for easy access to commuters. We will have dedicated spaces for cycles, e-bikes, auto and taxi stands,” he said. Under the MyByk initiative, Jagruti Nagar Metro station will have 50 cycles, which commuters can use by paying ₹2 for every hour.

Rajeev’s statement comes against the backdrop of MMRDA preparing detailed plans for station areas of upcoming Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) corridors, at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore for each station. The planning authority has invited tenders for the plans.

On Sunday, the metropolitan commissioner also stressed on the importance of last-mile connectivity in the city.

“No mass transit system in the world has been successful in diverting people from private transport to public transport until they looked at seamless first-and last-mile connectivity. Our focus will be on providing this connectivity,” Rajeev said.

Abhay Mishra, CEO, Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), which operates Metro-1 corridor, said, “It is a historic day for us as last-mile connectivity has always been an issue. We should have non-motorised transport-enabled Metro stations in the future.”

When questioned on the need for dedicated bicycle lanes in the city, Rajeev said it is a classic “chicken-and-egg” situation. “Right now there are not enough riders to provide dedicated cycle lanes. However, as the number of users increase, there will be a natural demand for dedicated cycle lanes in the city,” he said.

The metropolitan commissioner also said that despite the poor quality of footpaths and roads in the city, people are still using them. “Then why can’t people cycle without dedicate lanes?” he said.