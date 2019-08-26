Agra Nagar Nigam to auction cattle seized from dairies operating within city limits

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:41 IST

The Agra Nagar Nigam (ANN) has decided to auction cattle seized from dairies found running within city limits after the expiry of the fresh deadline of 30 days given to dairy owners on Monday. The department may also lodge FIRs against offending owners for flouting rules.

The ANN had asked dairies operating within the city to shift to Budana area in Agra rural. However, dairy owners have raised the issue of high rates of land in Budana, seeking more time to shift operations.

Dr Yogesh Sharma, veterinary officer, Agra Nagar Nigam, said, “We will auction the cattle and lodge FIRs against dairy owners who do not cooperate with us. We have already warned them and asked them to shift operations to Budana.”

Sharma said that as part of a drive against dairies operating within city limits, the department had acted against 26 units since Friday, confiscating 34 bovines.

“ANN has realised a penalty of Rs 33,000 from dairy owners. We have also asked them to submit an affidavit stating that they would not break rules again,” said Sharma.

“However, owners have requested the department to postpone the drive and asked for more time to shift their dairies. We will act accordingly,” he said.

Officials said as many as 760 dairies were operating within city limits. In the past, the department had sent notices to 144 owners and asked them to shift their businesses to Budana.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 19:41 IST