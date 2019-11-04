e-paper
Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, police focus on security zones, scotch rumours

  Updated: Nov 04, 2019 20:35 IST
Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, the police have tightened security to face any situation in the pilgrim town, where officials of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and National Investigation Agency are camping, said an official, pleading anonymity.

The authorities have also re-enforced an order by which Ayodhya and the neighbouring districts have been divided in four zones—red, yellow, blue and green.

The police were keeping an eye on the pilgrim town through CCTV and drone cameras, besides deploying various security teams along with dog squads.

The Ayodhya police are also busy scotching rumours circulated on the social media and by phone and made it clear that reports regarding recording of voice calls were false.

The clarification came after a message was circulated on the social media suggesting that the police will record calls and that all devices will be linked to the government system. The police termed it a fake message and warned internet users to refrain from sharing such posts.

“We are monitoring social media accounts to track those spreading hate messages only. We are not encroaching on anyone’s privacy,” said additional SP, Ayodhya, Vijay Pal Singh.

He said, “Not only in Ayodhya, but the police in other districts have also started public announcements and flag marches in their respective areas.”

The four zones have been named red, yellow, blue and green. The yellow zone is the area that- comprises all the temples, dharamshalas, hotels, ghats and houses related to the disputed land. The police are collecting details of residents, people working there and the vehicles plying in the zone.

Heavy deployment of security personnel is expected on the day the Supreme Court delivers its judgment.

“We are trying to maintain a system. Details regarding people living and working in the area and vehicles have been sought so that they face no issues on the judgment day,” the additional SP said.

He added, “Earlier people were sceptical about various things. There were rumours that daily life will be disrupted drastically. We are holding community meetings to clear the situation.”

THE ZONES

Red: The area around the disputed site

Yellow: All temples, dharamshalas, ghats and houses related to disputed land

Blue: Outskirts of Ayodhya (Old Faizabad city)

Green: All the districts adjoining Ayodhya

